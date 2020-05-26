Top sports news: Cops arrest Sri Lanka cricketer for possession of heroin, Man City's Glyn Pardoe dies at 73 & more

In Tuesday's top Sports News (May 26, 2020), countries around the globe continue to be under lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

All sporting events have yet begun as many tournaments have been postponed to a future date like the Olympics 2020.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. Manchester City's 'youngest-ever player' Glyn Pardoe dies at 73

Manchester City's 'youngest-ever player' Glyn Pardoe has died suddenly at the age of 73, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Pardoe had made his first-team debut at 15 years and 314 days in 1962.

City paid tribute to "one of our greatest servants" on their website. "He was a terrific defender and I'm sure that but for that bad leg break he suffered in 1970 Glyn would have played for England," former teammate Colin Bell told the City website.

2. Cops arrest Sri Lanka cricketer for possession of heroin: Report

A Sri Lanka cricketer has been arrested for reportedly possession of heroin and has been remanded to 14 days custody.

As per the latest reports from ESPNCricinfo, the charge was filed on the cricketer by a local magistrate in Pannala, northeast of the city of Negombo.

3. 'Shami, Ishant Sharma, Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar...you cannot go wrong with these guys': Karsan Ghavri

Former India bowler Karsan Ghavri, who was part of a national team along with Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, Erapalli Prasanna, Bishan Singh Bedi, and S Venkataraghavan, has praised the countries current fast-bowling unit.

Specially praising Jasprit Bumrah, the former fast bowler admitted the battery of pacers India possesses is something that he had never imagined.

4. Suresh Raina gives fiery response to Yuvraj Singh's 'Dhoni’s favourite player' remarks

Veteran Team India cricketer Suresh Raina has finally responded to Yuvraj Singh's comments on how the then captain MS Dhoni favoured him over Yuvraj.

"Suresh Raina had larger support then because MS used to back him. Every captain has a favourite player and I think Mahi really backed Raina at that time," Yuvraj had said on a talk show.

5. 'I honestly don’t dream to play in front of empty stands': Novak Djokovic on restarting tennis behind closed doors

With German football making a comeback, other sports are now aiming to restart their tournaments which were halted abruptly due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Talking about tennis, the top authorities are finding every possible way to resume the tour, one of the better alternatives being to play behind closed doors. However, World No.1 Novak Djokovic says that it will not be an ideal situation for tennis players.