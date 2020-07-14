Headlines

Top sports news: BCCI appoints Hemang Amin as interim CEO, netizens recall 2019 CWC final between ENG and NZ & more

Here are the top stories of July 14, 2020.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2020, 05:21 PM IST

In Tuesday's top Sports News (July 14, 2020), countries around the globe continue to be under lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Among all sporting events, football has rebegun and other sports are planning to resume. As for the 2020 Olympics, it has been postponed to next year.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. BCCI appoints Hemang Amin as interim CEO: Report

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appointed Hemang Amin, chief operating officer of the Indian Premier League (IPL), as the interim CEO according to reports.

Amin's appointment comes just days after Rahul Johri resigned from his post as the BCCI CEO.

2. Remembering the game of 'margin,' netizens talk about the epic 2019 World Cup final between England and New Zealand

One year ago on this day, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Final witnessed a first-ever super-over in which England defeated New Zealand to lift their maiden title.

The trophy was handed to England on the basis of boundary countback rule at Lord's Cricket Ground.

3. WWE Raw results, winners, highlights: Randy Orton stuns R-Truth, Shayna Baszler returns, Owens owns Rollins & more

The final WWE Monday-night Raw before 'The Horror Show' at Extreme Rules takes place which will see familiar faces going head-to-head ahead of Sunday's pay-per-view megaevent.

Superstars like Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Asuka, etc were all in action at RAW tonight which saw some jaw-dropping turnarounds and results.

4. Fate of T20 World Cup likely to be discussed in ICC's next board meeting

The fate of the T20 World Cup 2020 schedule which is to be held in Australia is likely to be discussed in International Cricket Council's (ICC) next board meeting.

The apex body of cricket is yet to decide its next board meeting date. However, the sources within the ICC told ANI that the meeting could take place over the next week or so but there is no confirmed date for the same.

5. 'Stuart Broad still has a big role to play': England coach Chris Silverwood after bowler being left out of for 1st Test

The absence of Stuart Broad from the first Test match against West Indies raised many questions, however, England cricket coach Chris Silverwood has said that the experienced bowler still has a big role to play within the side.

Silverwood also said he was excited to see that the 34-year-old bowler still has that drive, having done so much for the game.

