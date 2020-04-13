Top sports news: Afridi blames Modi govt for suspension of IND-PAK series, Kiren Rijiju visits SAI headquarters & more

In Monday's top Sports News (April 13, 2020), countries around the globe continue to be under lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

All sporting events have yet begun as many tournaments have been postponed to a future date like the Olympics 2020.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. 'Your grass needs a mow': Michael Vaughan hilariously trolls Ravindra Jadeja on his swordsmanship post

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan is well known for making cheeky remarks on social media as he found his next victim in Team India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Jadeja took to social media to share a video of him showcasing his swordsmanship skills in his backyard.

2. 'Work has to go on': Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits SAI headquarters, senior essential staff resumes office

The outbreak of the coronavirus has got everything to a halt, however, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said that 'work has to go on' as he visited the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) headquarter on Monday.

Senior officials and other essential staff have resumed operations after more than a fortnight of working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. 'Pak wants to play against India, but it’s difficult': Shahid Afridi blames Modi govt for suspension of bilateral series

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has blamed the Narendra Modi government for not allowing the cricketing ties to start between India and Pakistan.

These comments come after former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar had proposed the resumption of India-Pakistan cricket matches to revive the financial condition during the coronavirus pandemic.

4. If T20 World Cup gets pushed, then I don’t think you will see MS Dhoni in blue jersey: Aakash Chopra

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was to be the return of MS Dhoni. The wicketkeeper-batsman has not played a single match for Indian since the 2019 World Cup semi-finals exit.

While all expected to see the player in action, the postponement of the IPL due to the coronavirus pandemic has got fans questioning the cricketer's future.

5. 'Don’t think he understood': Shoaib Akhtar responds after Kapil Dev dismissed idea of IND-PAK series in COVID-19 crisis

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar responded to Kapil Dev's comments on his proposition of conducting a series between India and Pakistan to raise funds for the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Dev had claimed that Shoaib is free to have his own opinion but India does not need to raise cash to protect people as they have enough.