Top sports news: A grey-bearded MS Dhoni enjoys playtime with Ziva, T20 World Cup to go ahead as scheduled & more

Here are the top stories of May 9, 2020.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt, players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. BCCI official reveals ONLY reason why Indian players will go for quarantine in Australia

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Arun Dhumal revealed that the Indian Test squad are ready to go for quarantine in Australia only if the fate of the T20 World Cup is unclear.

2. Coronavirus: Sachin Tendulkar provides financial help to 4000 underprivileged families amid lockdown

Former Team India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has pledged to help 4000 underprivileged people, including children through an NGO amid coronavirus lockdown across the nation.

3. WATCH: A grey-bearded MS Dhoni enjoys playtime with Ziva Dhoni inside his Ranchi farmhouse

In a recent video, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman can be seen enjoying some quality father-daughter moments during this daughter Ziva. The duo can be seen running a friendly race inside the farmhouse to pass their time during this lockdown period.

4. 'It's not going to go ahead': David Warner gives his verdict on T20 World Cup amid COVID-19 crisis

Australian cricketer David Warner has expressed his thoughts on how the forthcoming T20 World Cup might not go as scheduled amid coronavirus crisis across the globe.

5. IPL: Former CSK opener Matthew Hayden reveals MS Dhoni's epic first reaction to his 'mongoose bat'

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden has revealed how the then Team India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni reacted to him using the mongoose bat in the third edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).