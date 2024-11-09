In the year 2024, Kohli has only averaged 22.72 in six Test matches, marking his lowest performance in this format since his debut in 2011.

Virat Kohli's recent performance on the cricket field has not been up to his usual standard. Leading up to the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli's struggles against New Zealand were disappointing news for Indian cricket fans. However, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes that Kohli should not be solely judged based on his current form. Ponting also expressed concern over Kohli's lack of triple-figure scores in Test matches, despite his position in the top order.

In the year 2024, Kohli has only averaged 22.72 in six Test matches, marking his lowest performance in this format since his debut in 2011. Additionally, he has fallen out of the top 20 in the ICC Test rankings for the first time in a decade, a worrying trend according to Ponting.

"I saw a stat the other day about Virat; it said he's only scored two (three) Test hundreds in the last five years. That didn't seem right to me, but if that is right, then that is, I mean, that's a concern. There wouldn't be anyone else probably even playing international cricket as a top-order batsman that's only scored two Test match hundreds in five years," Ponting told ICC.

India's renowned legacy in Test cricket on home soil was severely damaged during their recent 0-3 defeat by New Zealand, with Kohli only managing to score 93 runs in six innings. However, Ponting, the former Australian captain, expressed his unwavering confidence in Kohli's resilience and determination.

"I've said it before about Virat -- you don't ever question the greats of the game. There's no doubt he's a great of the game," Ponting told ICC.

The 36-year-old Virat Kohli had been maintaining an impressive average of over 50 runs between 2016 and 2019, but recently his average has dropped to 31.68. Despite this decline, Ricky Ponting believes that Kohli shines brightest when playing against Australia.

Ponting is confident that Kohli will showcase his exceptional talent during the upcoming five-Test Border-Gavaskar series. This highly anticipated series against Pat Cummins' Australia is set to kick off in Perth on November 22. Kohli, a champion cricketer, is expected to play a crucial role in India's quest to retain the prestigious trophy.

"He loves playing against Australia. In fact, I know he loves playing against Australia. And his record (in Australia) is very good." Ponting believes the Border-Gavaskar series could see the revival of Kohli's Test career.

