Top Indian umpires engage in 'match simulation activities' to hone third umpiring skills amid COVID-19 lockdown

Amid the coronavirus lockdown and a halt on sporting events, India's top ICC panel umpires are honing their third umpiring skills as they engage in "match simulation activities".

The International Cricket Council (ICC) International Panel umpires such as Nitin Menon, Anil Chaudhary, C Shamshuddin, and Virender Sharma are keeping themselves up to date with online tutorials.

"We are constantly studying the playing conditions and laws of cricket and keeping ourselves updated. We have group discussions with ICC Umpire Coaches and we also undertake simulation activities regarding third umpiring," Sharma told bcci.tv.

The new technologies being introduced has helped the game of cricket but has also increased the challenge as well.

"We are practicing scenarios and watching the actual match footage and training ourselves. The motive is to ensure that we are all on the same page and we agree and follow the same protocols when it comes to DRS," explained Shamshuddin, according to PTI.

Shamshuddin had got injured during the Ranji Trophy final in Rajkot and it had taken him 10 days to recover.

"Injuries are a part and parcel of the game. I am completely fine now. As umpires, we must always be ready to perform to the best of our ability and be ready for the new season whenever it starts."

Not just that, Shamshuddin is also helping local umpires of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), PTI reported.

"There are some umpires whose livelihood is directly dependent on cricket matches and right now they have nothing to fall back on. Our endeavour is to help them get through this tough period."

As for Menon, one of India's brightest young umpires spoke about how his IPL experience helped while officiating in a Test match.

"It is every umpire's dream to officiate in a Test match. I was a bit nervous but followed my routine and familiar conditions helped me. Having officiated in IPL matches before, I was confident as I had seen most of the players earlier. The IPL experience not only helps the players, but also the match officials like us," Menon, who is the 62nd Indian to officiate in a Test match, said.