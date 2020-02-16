Top cricket news: IPL 2020 fixture-list announced, Agarwal-Pant shine for India in warm-up game & more

In Sunday's top Cricket News (February 16, 2020), we have the fixture-list of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being announced finally where arch-rivals Mumbai Indians will be taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening day clash.

Mumbai and Chennai will face-off on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Team India's three-day warm-up match against New Zealand XI ended in a draw today ahead of the two-match Test series versus the Blackcaps.

Let's take a look at the top five Cricket news in detail below:

1. IPL 2020 Full Schedule: All you need to know about your favorite team's match date, timing, fixtures, venue

The fixture-list of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been announced finally. According to the reports, there are no doubleheader matches in the upcoming edition of the IPL as a result of which, the league phase will last 50 days instead of 44 days.

2. NZ vs IND: Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant shine with bat as Team India's practice game against New Zealand XI ends in draw

Team India's three-day warm-up match against New Zealand XI ended in a draw on Sunday (February 16) ahead of the two-match Test series versus the Kiwis. India scored 252 runs in 48 overs.

3. 'He is expected': CSK skipper MS Dhoni set to start training for IPL 2020 from March 1

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is expected to be back in training with the rest of the team on March 1 ahead of the official kick-off of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

4. PICS: Mithali Raj makes her ramp debut at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020

Indian women's cricket team's ODI skipper Mithali Raj walked the ramp for the first time at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020. The 37-year-old was the showstopper for designer Payal Singhal in association with Corcal Bone and Beauty.

5. 'Great...but win': Vijay Mallya's hilarious response to RCB's new logo for IPL 2020 will leave you in splits

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) launched its brand new logo for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). RCB received mixed reactions on social media regarding their new logo since then with their former co-owner Vijay Mallya also getting involved.