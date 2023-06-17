Search icon
'Took my permission to drop from...' Former CSK star recalls his conversation with MS Dhoni during IPL 2021

Dhoni successfully led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title earlier this year, equalling MI's record.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 07:53 PM IST

The Chennai Super Kings' iconic player, Suresh Raina, recently shared an interesting anecdote about his role in the team's victory during IPL 2021. In a conversation with Robin Uthappa on JioCinema, Raina revealed how he convinced the team's captain, MS Dhoni, to drop him from the playing XI and instead give Uthappa a chance to play. 

This strategic move paid off as CSK went on to win the season, securing their fourth title after defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders in the final.

“When MS Dhoni and I spoke, I suggested him that ‘you should try Robin Uthappa’. He (Dhoni) took permission from me to play you (Uthappa) and I said him that ‘he’s the guy to give you the final, trust me’," Raina said during the conversation.

However, as per Raina, dropping him from the CSK eleven wasn’t a thought that Dhoni wanted to entertain.

“MS Dhoni said that ‘see we have played since 2008 but I want to win this season. Now, you tell me what to do’. I said ‘play Robin at number 3 and make sure he is in the playing XI till final. If you win, CSK will win. Whether I play or him, Robin and Raina are same’," Raina said.

Raina's sacrifice proved to be in the best interest of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), but it dealt a significant blow to his Indian Premier League (IPL) career. After playing against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021, he lost his place in the playing XI, and the left-handed batsman has not featured in the T20 league since.

On the contrary, Dhoni successfully led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title earlier this year, equalling MI's record. The team emerged victorious in a nail-biting final against the Gujarat Titans, held in Ahmedabad.

Reports suggest that Raina had plans to participate in the Lanka Premier League this year. However, he ultimately decided against registering his name for the players' auction.

