Virat Kohli expressed strong emotions as RCB won the IPL after 18 years. Although Kohli did not perform well with the bat, RCB's bowlers successfully defended a score of 190 in the final.

Virat Kohli experienced a surge of emotions as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) triumphed in the IPL final against the Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. The moment Josh Hazlewood bowled the second delivery of the final over, Kohli was visibly overwhelmed. His emotions reached a crescendo after the last ball was bowled, despite the four runs scored from boundaries. Following the match, Matthew Hayden engaged Kohli in a conversation, during which the RCB legend expressed that he had poured his heart and soul into the team, reflecting on the possibility that this moment of victory might never come.

"This win is as much for the fans, as much it is for the team. It's been 18 long years," Kohli said in the post-match interview. "I have given this team my youth, my prime and my experience and I have tried to win this every season when I come and I give it everything I have and to finally have this moment come, it's an unbelievable feeling.

"I never thought this day would come. I was overcome with emotions as soon as the last ball was bowled. This means so much to me, I have, as I said, given each and every ounce of my energy to this team and finally having won the IPL, it's an amazing feeling," Kohli added.

“I’ve lifted almost every other trophy – World Cups, T20s, ODIs, the Champions Trophy. But this? This is right up there. I’ve given my all for 18 years. I’ve stayed loyal to this team, no matter what. There were moments when I thought otherwise, but I stood by them, and they stood by me. I always dreamt of winning with them.

“This is far more special than winning with any other team. My heart is with Bengaluru. My soul is with Bengaluru. And this is the team I’ll play for until my final IPL game.

“As a sportsman, you dream of winning the big ones – and this one was missing. Tonight, I am going to sleep like a baby,” he said.

