Tom Moody, Phil Simmons: Who are the men challenging Shastri for Team India coach post?

While India continues their series against West Indies, a shortlist of six possible candidates has been finalised on Monday (August 12) who will be contesting to become the next head coach of India.

According to numerous reports, the list has Ravi Shastri and five other names whom the selection committee believes are worthy enough to take up this gargantuan responsibility.

Besides India's current head coach Shastri, who got an automatic entry into the process along with his backroom staff, ex-New Zealand coach Mike Hesson, former Aussie all-rounder and ex-Sri Lanka coach Tom Moody are allegedly on the list.

Afghanistan coach and ex-Windies all-rounder Phil Simmons and former Team India manager Lalchand Rajput and ex-Indian fielding coach Robin Singh are apparently the rest of the names on the list.

All of the six candidates will be giving a presentation in front of the Kapil Dev-led Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), explaining their vision in interviews. The final decision on the appoint of the next coach of Team India is expected to be taken by the end of the week or early next week.

"BCCI has shortlisted six candidates and the names are: Robin Singh, Lalchand Rajput, Mike Hesson, Tom Moody, Phil Simmons, and Ravi Shastri," a BCCI source told ANI.

Earlier, captain Virat Kohli officially said he is in favour of Ravi Shastri continuing as the head coach of the Indian cricket team despite the criticism it faced following the semi-final ouster from the World Cup.

"Well, the CAC (Cricket Advisory Committee headed by Kapil Dev) has not contacted me on this. But all of us share a great camaraderie with Ravi bhai and would definitely be very happy (to have him around)," Kohli told reporters when asked for his opinion on the appointment of chief coach.

"But as I had said, it's on the CAC to decide (how to go about it)." They may have failed to win the T20 World Cup in 2016 and the ODI World Cup in 2015 and 2019, but the Shastri-Kohli duo helped India climb the top of the Test rankings with a historic series triumph in Australia.