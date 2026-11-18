New Zealand captain Tom Latham has opened up about the challenge of facing Jasprit Bumrah, while expressing confidence in his star pacer ahead of the Wellington Test.

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham believes Jasprit Bumrah will be a major challenge for his side in the first Test match against India. However, he is also full of confidence in his own pace attack, particularly Matt Henry. The 2-match Test series between India and the Blackcaps is set to commence on Thursday, November 19 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Notably, New Zealand is currently leading the World Test Championship (WTC) rankings.

Tom Latham highlights Jasprit Bumrah challenge

Ahead of the first Test, Latham addressed a pre-match press conference, wherein he talked about facing Bumrah in the red-ball format and said, ''Yeah, a world-class bowler. I think a lot of the guys have faced him, whether it be longer-form, whether it be shorter-form cricket, someone that has a unique action, that you do not necessarily face a lot of the time. So, we know he is going to be a huge challenge, especially on, you know, the surfaces that we have here. We tried our best to prepare, you know, for the likes of him, but was also prepared for all the other guys as well in terms of what they may present, you know, over the coming days and certainly the next Test match as well. So, preparation's been really good for everyone, and hopefully we can hit the ground running tomorrow.''

Latham backs Matt Henry to lead New Zealand's pace attack

The Kiwi skipper also praised Matt Henry, who troubled Team India in the ODI series. ''He has been the spearhead of our attack, and I think just his ability to hit the top of the stumps consistently, whatever surface he is on, he tends to get some movement off the wicket, which is pretty unique, certainly in some of the surfaces that we do play, but he has been a real leader amongst the bowling attack certainly, as I said, over the last three to four years, and even the knowledge that he passes on to other guys in terms of how he likes to operate and what he likes to do has been great,'' he added.

For those unversed, Matt Henry took just 37 wickets in his first 14 Tests from 2015 to 2021. However, he surprised with his outstanding performance in the next five years, wherein he picked up 115 wickets in 21 Tests at an average of 19.54, including eight 5-wicket hauls.