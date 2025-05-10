Rishad, a member of the Lahore Qalandars team, and pacer Nahid Rana from Peshawar Zalmi were the sole Bangladeshi players competing in the PSL 2025.

Rishad Hossain, the leg-spinner from Bangladesh, recently shared some intriguing insights regarding the experiences of overseas players during the Pakistan Super League 2025 amidst the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan. According to Rishad, he and his fellow foreign players breathed a collective sigh of relief upon arriving in Dubai on Saturday, following the decision to postpone the PSL. This decision was made by the Pakistan Cricket Board in light of the escalating tensions between the two neighboring countries. It is worth noting that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also suspended the IPL 2025 for a week on Friday.

Furthermore, Rishad revealed that New Zealand's versatile batting all-rounder, Darly Mitchell, expressed his reluctance to ever return to Pakistan, particularly in such volatile circumstances. The sentiments shared by overseas players, including Mitchell, were described as nothing short of sheer horror.

"Foreign players like Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell, Kushal Perera, David Wiese, Tom Curran… all of them were so frightened… Landing in Dubai, Mitchell told me that he would never go to Pakistan again, especially in this kind of scenario. Overall, they were all horrified,” said Rishad at Dubai Airport, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

"He (Tom Curran) went to the airport, but heard that the airport was closed. Then he started crying like a little child, so that it took two or three people to handle him," he added.

Initially, there were discussions about relocating the PSL 2025 to Dubai due to the rejection of a request from the Emirates Cricket Board. However, the PCB ultimately decided to abandon this plan. Despite this, all foreign players participating in the PSL 2025 were promptly transported to the UAE, where they were then scheduled on connecting flights to their respective destinations.

"Alhamdulillah, we have reached Dubai after overcoming a crisis, and I am feeling well now,” said Rishad. “After landing in Dubai when we heard that a missile struck the airport 20 minutes after we took off from the airport. The news was scary as well as sorrowful and now after reaching Dubai we are feeling relieved,” he said, adding that his family spent some sleepless nights," he added.

