Tom Blundell scripts history, breaks 50-year-old New Zealand Test record vs Ireland

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell etched his name into the record books during the four-day Test against Ireland by breaking a 50-year-old milestone. The experienced batter achieved the feat with a composed innings, adding another memorable chapter to New Zealand’s rich Test history.

Tom Blundell just did something pretty special for New Zealand cricket. On the second day of the one-off Test against Ireland in Belfast, he broke a 50-year-old record for the highest individual score by a Kiwi wicketkeeper-batter in an away Test. Blundell was rock solid at number 6, piling up 186 runs off 292 balls. He smashed 22 boundaries and cleared the ropes three times—a serious knock that set him apart.

Here’s some context. Before this, Warren Lees held the record with 152 runs, a mark he set back in 1976, and no one in almost half a century had managed to top it—until Blundell came along. It’s not just the weight of runs; it’s the way he did it, showing real grit and control at the crease.

Take a look at the highest scores by New Zealand wicketkeeper-batters in away Tests: Blundell sits at the top with his 186, then you have Lees at 152, and other notable names like Brendon McCullum and Adam Parore further down the list.

Blundell’s hundred also put him in elite company for New Zealand keepers performing overseas. Only BJ Watling (with 3) and Brendon McCullum (2) have scored more than one century as wicketkeepers in away Tests; now Blundell joins that group with his second. It’s not easy to score big runs as a wicketkeeper, especially away from home, but Blundell’s shown he’s up for the challenge.

If you’re wondering about all-time New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter records—not just away, but anywhere—BJ Watling leads with his incredible 205 at Mount Maunganui in 2019. He’s still the only New Zealand keeper to notch a double century in a Test.

Blundell, though, has moved up to second place for highest scores, overtaking Brendon McCullum, who hit 185 against Bangladesh back in 2010.

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