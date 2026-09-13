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'Together in Mother India': How one powerful BRICS picture prompted Ravi Shastri’s proudest moment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping appearing together at the BRICS Summit caught widespread attention. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri added a cricket twist to the moment with a witty “tracer bullet” reaction.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 13, 2026, 05:40 PM IST

'Together in Mother India': How one powerful BRICS picture prompted Ravi Shastri’s proudest moment
Courtesy: X/@RaviShastriOfc
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Former India cricketer and well-known commentator Ravi Shastri had high praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BRICS Summit. This year’s summit—its 18th—took place in India on September 12 and 13, focusing on topics like resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability. In a post on X, Shastri shared a photo of Prime Minister Modi planting a sapling with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at Bharat Mandapam, where the summit was held.

“Never felt prouder as an Indian. President Putin. President Xi. And our Magnificent Prime Minister Narendra Modi together in Mother India. International diplomacy like never before. Take a Bow. Modi Ji.”

On the final day in New Delhi, BRICS members and partner countries joined an open session while Prime Minister Modi planned to hold talks with leaders from seven different nations.

He was slated to meet leaders from South Africa, Kazakhstan, the Philippines, Egypt, Burundi, Uganda and Nigeria.

Modi also scheduled a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the margins of the summit. South Africa has always been a central part of the BRICS group. Ramaphosa attended the session on ‘Inclusive Global Governance & Strengthening Multilateralism’ on Saturday, and he also stopped by the ‘Bharat Innovates’ expo in New Delhi.

On Saturday, BRICS leaders adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026 without opposition. Prime Minister Modi called the outcome proof that BRICS is now “wider in reach and stronger in purpose.”

Today, BRICS consists of 11 members: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the UAE. There are also 10 partner countries, including Nigeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

As for Shastri, he played in 80 Tests and 150 ODIs for India, and after his playing days, he became a familiar voice in Indian cricket as a commentator and also served as the men’s national team’s head coach.

Also read| IND vs AFG: India to play as 'visitors' at home for first time in 94 years; Afghanistan get key privileges

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