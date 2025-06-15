R Ashwin was taken aback while the commentators were in fits of laughter after his throw led to three consecutive overthrows. Ashwin ended the match without taking a wicket and made 49 runs off 29 balls in the pursuit of a target of 151.

For the second time in the current 2025 edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, Ravichandran Ashwin was seen fuming, despite the Dindigul Dragons having mixed results in their matches. Just days after a video of him arguing with the on-field umpire went viral—resulting in a penalty—Ashwin appeared visibly frustrated on Saturday following a series of fielding errors during the game against Siechem Madurai Panthers in Salem.

The drama unfolded on the second-to-last ball of the first innings when Ganeshan Periyaswamy bowled a wide yorker to Gurjapneet Singh. The batter tried to slice it through the covers but ended up hitting Ashwin, who quickly aimed for a runout by throwing the ball to the non-striker's end. Unfortunately, the bowler was too late to catch the ball, allowing the Dragons to give away an extra run.

Ashwin's throw was retrieved by a fielder at deep square leg, who then returned the ball to the wicketkeeper in another attempt for a runout, only for the opposition to gain yet another run due to an overthrow. This was followed by a third missed runout attempt as the batters sought a third single.

Amid the chaos in Salem, which even had the commentators chuckling, the camera captured Ashwin seething, appearing rather helpless in the situation.

Watch the video here:

The Dindigul Dragons began their campaign with a strong seven-wicket victory against Lyca Kovai Kings at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on June 5, but they faltered against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans just three days later at the same venue. However, on Saturday, they rebounded with a nine-wicket win over the Panthers.

Chasing a target of 151, the Dragons achieved it in just 12.3 overs, with captain Ashwin scoring a rapid 49 off 29 balls in a 124-run opening partnership. Fellow opener Shivam Singh stole the spotlight with an impressive unbeaten 86 off 41 balls, which included eight sixes and six fours. His performance earned him the Player of the Match accolade.

Next, the Dindigul Dragons will compete against the Chepauk Super Gillies on 16 June, while the Siechem Madurai Panthers will play the Nellai Royal Kings on 18 June.

Also read| 'Prioritised IPL over national team': Australian legend slams Pat Cummins and Co. after WTC final loss to South Africa