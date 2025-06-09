Ashwin was seen in a long argument with the umpire, and he was thundering off the field and was seen hitting his pads in anger with the bat.

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin expressed his anger towards the female umpire after being given out lbw during the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 match between the Dindigul Dragons and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. Following the lbw decision, Ashwin was taken aback and struck his pad with the bat in frustration.

The incident took place in the fifth over of the innings, delivered by R Sai Kishore. As the 38-year-old attempted a paddle sweep, he completely missed the ball, which then struck his pad. The umpire hesitated for a moment before raising the infamous finger, prompting a furious response from Ashwin.

Watch the video here:

Ash Not Happy



| TNPL 2025 | iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons | Star Sports #TNPLOnJioStar #TNPL #TNPL2025

Despite the Dragons losing their first wicket at 39, they could only accumulate 93 runs in 16.2 overs. Captain Ashwin was one of three players to score in double digits, resulting in a disappointing scorecard. Following Ashwin's dismissal, the Dragons struggled to add to their total. Ashwin's score of 18 ties him for the second-highest alongside RK Jayant. Shivam Singh emerged as the top scorer with 30 runs. Esakkimuthu A was the standout bowler for the Tamizhans, taking four wickets, while M Mathivannan claimed three. Skipper Sai Kishore also contributed with two wickets.

Ashwin's struggles in IPL 2025

Meanwhile, the experienced off-spinner faced challenges in IPL 2025, failing to live up to the Rs 9.75 crore investment made by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Across nine matches, he secured only seven wickets at a staggering average of 40.43. With the Super Kings ending up at the bottom of the points table, it is possible that Ashwin may be released by the franchise before IPL 2026.

R Ashwin’s retirement following the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was somewhat unexpected at the time. The off-spinner, who had performed well in the Adelaide Test on a pitch that was not favorable for spinners, was dropped from the Gabba Test, after which he announced his retirement. With 537 wickets to his credit, when asked if he would have preferred a farewell Test to mark his retirement, he replied, “Where is the place?”

“I want to play more cricket. Where is the place? Obviously not in the Indian dressing room but from somewhere else. I want to be honest with the game. Imagine if I want to play the farewell Test but I do not deserve a place. Imagine, I am only in the team because it is my farewell Test. I don’t want that. I felt there was more strength in my cricket. I could have played more but it is always better to finish when people ask ‘why’ and not ‘why not’,” Ashwin said on Ash ki Bath.

