TNPL 2022: N Jagadeesan makes obscene gesture after 'Mankad' dismissal, apologizes later

N Jagadeesan makes obscene gesture after 'Mankad' dismissal, apologizes later

The inaugural game of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 proved to be a cracking contest which went down to the wire.

Chepauk Super Gillies and Nellai Royal Kings couldn't be separated after 40 overs and the match was decided in a super over as the Royal Kings emerged victorious at the Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli on Thursday.

Apart from the exciting cricketing action, an on-field incident featuring Tamil Nadu first-class cricketer N. Jagadeesan and Baba Aparajith grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Jagadeesan was 'Mankaded' by Aparajith at the non-striker's end, and the former reacted aggressively by showing the middle finger twice to the latter.

The incident happened in the fourth over of Chepauk Super Gillies' chase. Jagadeesan was batting really well, and he had scored 25 runs in 15 balls when his inning was cut short.

While delivering the fourth ball of the over, Baba Aparajith saw that the CSG opener had stepped out of the crease and he immediately dislodged the bails.

The batsman was given out as 'Mankading' is now an official and legal mode of dismissal after the latest rules from MCC. Jagadeesan however was distraught as he walked toward the dugout but not before showing his middle finger toward the bowler, twice.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer has however issued an apology for his heated exchange for his 'inexcusable' behaviour.

"My deepest apologies to all of you for my inexcusable behaviour at yesterday's match. Cricket has always been what I live for - and the sportsmanship that comes along with the sport is something I deeply respect. Which is why it is very hard for me to digest how I reacted," read a note shared by Jagadeesan on Twitter.

"Passion is always key in any sport - but controlling it and channelising it the right way is more important. And that is something I failed at doing when I let my temper get the better of me. No excuses for what has been done, I will do better and be better. With Regret, Jagadeesan," it read further.

Earlier, 'Mankading' was considered against the spirit of cricket, however, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC)'s recent ruling made it a fair way of dismissal according to Law 38.