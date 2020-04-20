'Times when you crave attention': Sakshi Dhoni's lastest photo with her ‘Mr Sweetie’ MS Dhoni goes viral

As the coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt, players are practicing social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.'

The rapid spread of the virus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts. The 21-day lockdown which was scheduled to end on April 14 was further extended till May 3 by Primer Minister Narendra Modi as the number of coronavirus cases crossed 10,000 in India.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper returned back to his family from his training camp in Chennai after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to postpone the kick-off of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) until further notice amid COVID-19 scare.

The former Team India skipper since then has been spending time with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva at his Ranchi home.

Sakshi recently took to social media and shared a glimpse of what the much-adored couple been doing during this lockdown period.

Referring to Dhoni as her 'Mr. Sweetie', Sakshi posted a photograph of herself trying to munch on, a much relaxed looking, Mahi's toes in her attempts to seek attention from him.

“Times when you crave attention from #mrsweetie,” she captioned her post on Instagram with.

HERE IS THE POST:

Fans have been staying updated on what their beloved Thala's been up to through Sakshi's social media post as Dhoni himself rarely uses his socials.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.