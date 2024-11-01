Kohli was dismissed after scoring just 4 runs, falling victim to a run-out on the third delivery of the 19th over.

Renowned Indian cricketer Virat Kohli faced a disappointing performance in the first innings of the third Test match against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Kohli was dismissed after scoring just 4 runs, falling victim to a run-out on the third delivery of the 19th over.

The run-out occurred due to an ill-advised quick single attempted by Kohli, which ultimately led to his downfall. Rachin Ravindra bowled a fuller-length delivery on the off-stump line, which Kohli drove towards mid-on with excessive force. Despite the risky nature of the run, Kohli called for a single and sprinted towards the non-striker's end, only to be caught short by a brilliant throw from Matt Henry.

Henry's swift fielding and accurate throw resulted in Kohli being run out, much to the delight of the New Zealand team. The unnecessary run taken by Kohli proved to be a costly mistake, especially in the context of Test cricket where caution and patience are key.

Criticism from fans and netizens quickly followed Kohli's dismissal, highlighting the significance of his error in judgment.

Right time for him to retire November 1, 2024

He always used to get others out, today he himself got out — Aayudh Sharma (@aayudh45) November 1, 2024

Virat Kohli's focus seems completely off at the moment mentally, he appears distracted.

The management needs to address this with him; after running out his partner in the last match, he's been run out again.



These costly runouts are unacceptable in Test cricket. — Mangleshwar Yadav (@CrickTak) November 1, 2024

-Can't score runs with confidence, for long

- Last century one year ago,

- Just Quick single, quick single, quick single,

- Thinks everyone can run fast like him

- Run outs on the card when he's at the crease.

- Makes him partner run-out often

-- finally got himself run-out pic.twitter.com/yeuSb3ioS9 — Tekraj Awasthi (@trawasthi_ai) November 1, 2024

That's it!!!!

That's enough for both Rohit and kohli..

Aus series should be the last one for both of them

I can't see this bull shit more

Both are absolutely clueless what's happening around

Brainless batting,no game awareness

Kick them out after the Aus series https://t.co/wc6r3QSxGq — CA Rohit Jaiswal (@Jaiswalrohit99) November 1, 2024

We are good enough without Rohit and Kohli right now. They did so much for team and themselves for which we are very thankful but now it’s high time to leave cricket and settle in foreign — THE BOSS (@Cricket___07) November 1, 2024

After Rohit Sharma fell for another low score in the seventh over, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill formed a solid partnership to stabilize India's innings. However, Jaiswal's impulsive reverse sweep cost him his wicket just before the end of play.

This turn of events sparked a resurgence from New Zealand, who quickly took more wickets. Mohammed Siraj, acting as the nightwatchman, was dismissed via LBW on the very next delivery, compounding India's troubles by squandering a review.

To add insult to injury, Virat Kohli was run out in the final over, resulting in India losing three wickets in just nine deliveries. Both Jaiswal and Kohli, key batsmen, could have avoided their dismissals.

India now find themselves trailing by 149 runs and will need to form strategic partnerships to stay competitive. If they continue to lose wickets early tomorrow, they may face a familiar uphill battle.

