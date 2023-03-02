Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

'Time to hang up the boots': Fans react as Virat Kohli once again fails to deliver in ongoing BGT 2023

Virat Kohli has failed to reach a half-century in his last nine Test innings, with his last successful feat of this magnitude occurring against South Africa in Cape Town in January of 2020.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 03:45 PM IST

'Time to hang up the boots': Fans react as Virat Kohli once again fails to deliver in ongoing BGT 2023
File Photo

India's batting stalwart Virat Kohli has been unable to replicate his T20Is and ODIs success in the longest format of the game. Not only has he failed to score centuries, but even half-centuries have eluded him. While he had been struggling in the previous few games, Kohli has looked in good form since the first innings of the Delhi Test. However, his occasional lapses in judgement have been his downfall.

As Kohli strode out to the crease on Thursday in the second innings of the third Test, following the dismissal of Rohit Sharma, he exuded confidence from the very first ball he faced. He confidently dispatched an in-drifter from Matthew Kuhnemann, and then proceeded to bat with ease, displaying a mastery of both attack and defence as he adjusted his approach to the varying lengths of the deliveries.

However, Kohli was taken aback by an oddball that shot up after pitching and hit him on the glove. Although he survived as the ball dropped right in front of Peter Handscomb, it raised doubts in Kohli's mind. The batter, however, responded with a beautiful backfoot drive after two deliveries. But on the very next ball, Kohli went for a pull shot against a ball that was skidding from the length, leaving him vulnerable to a potential dismissal.

Eventually, he missed connecting it and it smacked him on the pad. The umpire had no doubts as he raised his finger. Kohli too realized his mistake, shaking his head in disgust and slamming his bat into the boundary Toblerone before trudging to the dressing room. 

So far, the Delhi batsman has amassed a mere 111 runs across three Tests, with a high score of 44 in the second Test in Delhi. 

Fans expressed their disappointment at Virat Kohli's latest failure in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Some even went so far as to suggest that he should consider retirement.

Check out the reactions here:

Australia gained an 88-run lead in their first innings against Team India, who were then bundled out for 197 in their second innings. Usman Khawaja top-scored with 60 runs, while Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav also contributed with three wickets each.

READ| ‘Gully cricket stuff’: Twitter reacts to yet another Aussie batting collapse against India

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shraddha Kapoor turns heads as she stuns in yellow outfit, interacts with fans
In pics| Mallika Sherawat burns the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos
Valentine's Day 2023: From DDLJ to Jab We Met, perfect romantic movies to binge-watch with your partner
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor arrive at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse
Meet Ishita Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's sister-in-law, who is as glamorous as Kiara Advani, see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 621 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.