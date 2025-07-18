Time to drop 'Sir Jadeja'? Ajinkya Rahane's big suggestion ahead of Manchester Test

While Jadeja has been solid with the bat, scoring multiple half-centuries, his bowling has lacked its usual bite. Sundar, after a poor showing in the second Test, bounced back with four wickets at Lord's, making the selection puzzle even more complex.

Despite dominating long stretches of the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy, India finds itself in a precarious position, trailing England 2-1 with two Tests to play. As they head to Old Trafford for a must-win fourth Test, a fierce debate has erupted over the team's core strategy. The heart of the issue lies with India's team balance. The management has consistently opted for batting depth by playing all-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja alongside either Shardul Thakur or Washington Sundar. This "safety-first" approach has yielded mixed results. While Jadeja has been solid with the bat, scoring multiple half-centuries, his bowling has lacked its usual bite. Sundar, after a poor showing in the second Test, bounced back with four wickets at Lord's, making the selection puzzle even more complex.

Former captain Ajinkya Rahane believes this focus on all-rounders has blunted India's killer instinct. He argues that the fundamental principle of winning Test matches—taking 20 wickets—has been compromised.

"We all know that Day 4 and 5 get slightly difficult to bat on. It’s not easy to score runs," Rahane said on his YouTube channel. "Yes, England bowled really well. But I felt India missed an opportunity to get that big score on the board in the first innings. And also, I feel going forward, India should look to add one extra bowler – because you’re going to win a Test match or a Test series by getting 20 wickets.”

This philosophy puts the Indian think tank in a tight spot ahead of Manchester. They face a series of critical selection headaches. The biggest question revolves around Jasprit Bumrah—should he be rested as per workload plans, or unleashed to save the series?

Furthermore, with Rishabh Pant unavailable, a new wicketkeeper, likely Dhruv Jurel, will come in. But if Rahane's advice is heeded and a specialist bowler like wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav is added, a tough decision must be made. It would mean dropping either Washington Sundar, fresh off a four-wicket haul, or the veteran Ravindra Jadeja.

The choices made for the Old Trafford Test will be a litmus test of the team's philosophy: stick with the all-rounder-heavy combination that provides batting insurance, or take a gamble on specialist bowlers to hunt for a series-levelling victory.

