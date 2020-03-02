'Time for Rahul Dravid to take responsibility for blunders at NCA': BCCI official on Ishant Sharma's re-injury

Again back under the radar is the National Cricket Academy (NCA), this time after fast bowler Ishant Sharma suffered a re-injury during the India-New Zealand Test series.

Sharam was given a green signal at the last moment to participate in the series, however, the re-injury has once again raised eyebrows on the process followed at the NCA.

A BCCI official has spoken about the same and feels that as the NCA head, Rahul Dravid must take responsibility for all actions in and around the academy.

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI official said "It would be interesting to see what are the changes in the scan reports when he was declared fit and the ones taken now. Look, Dravid is one of the most respected players we have but the administration is objective and ruthless. While one would think it blasphemous to be critical of his coaching or mentoring decisions, the decisions relating to administration will definitely be scrutinised and criticised, especially when they concern the handling of one of our most precious assets that is Ishant.

"Since Rahul is apparently the primary decision maker at the NCA, it would therefore only be natural that he should take responsibility for the processes and decisions".

The official even questioned the backing given to head physio Ashish Kaushik despite his repeated failures.

"Given the magnitude of backing that Dravid has lent to Kaushik, it is time for him to stand up and take responsibility for the blunders at the NCA. Maybe it would be better to hire an objective and neutral person as a Physio. Dravid must realise that there are new office bearers who are responsible to the General Body and things have changed over the past year," he explained.

The official also pointed out at how the NCA had refused to test Jasprit Bumrah's fitness since he underwent rehabilitation away from the academy.

"Does the fitness test really mean anything anymore? Bumrah wasn't administered a fitness test and has been playing without any problems and Ishant who had been cleared is injured again.

"I find it somewhat shocking that the NCA did not conduct a fitness test of Bumrah and this raises the larger question as to whether a fitness test is mandatory for someone returning from injury or no," the functionary pointed.

The BCCI release had said, "Ishant complained of ankle pain soon after bowling a few deliveries as part of his warm-up routine on Friday during India's optional training session at the Hagley Oval. The BCCI medical assessed him on the spot and he was taken for scans soon after. Once the scan results arrived later in the evening, Ishant was deemed unfit to take part in the second Test".

About Ishant's injury, the pacer had suffered a Grade 3 tear on his right ankle while playing for Delhi in a Ranji Trophy match.

A day after the reports came in, the Delhi and District Cricket Association had clearly said that Ishant was all but out of the Test series against New Zealand as he had been asked to rest his leg for six weeks.