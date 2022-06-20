Headlines

Cricket

india

'Time flies': Virat Kohli takes trip down the memory lane 11 years after his debut

Former Team India skipper Virat Kohli made his debut on this day, 11 years ago, and he shared a collection best memories from his red-ball career.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 04:27 PM IST

Virat Kohli on Monday took a trip down the memory lane as he relived the best moments and highlights of his illustrious Test career. On this very day 11 years ago, Kohli made his Test debut against West Indies on 20 June 2011, at Kingston. 

The rest, as they say, is history. The Delhi-born batsman took to Twitter and shared a 16-second clip, which was a compilation of some of his best moments in red-ball cricket. 

He also had a brief caption to go along with the video, but it perfectly summed up Kohli's nostalgia 11 years on from his first Test. 

"Time flies", wrote the former Indian captain along with the video, which amassed close to 19k likes and was retweeted nearly 3k times, in an under an hour of being uploaded on Twitter. 

The video starts with Kohli entering the password to his computer, after which he opens a folder named 'Test' which contained some memorable pictures from his illustrious Test career. 

Here's the video shared by Virat Kohli 11 years on from his Test debut:

Having played 101 games in the purest format, the legendary Indian batsman is the most successful Indian Test captain having recorded 40 wins in 68 matches, a tally which is fourth-best overall, in the history of red-ball cricket. 

Kohli has scored 8043 runs in his Test career with a strike rate of 55.7, at an average of 49.96 till the time of writing. He played a valiant knock of 254 against South Africa in 2019, which remains his highest score in the format. 

The 33-year-old can add to his impeccable stats as he gears up to take on England in the rescheduled fifth Test from last year, which will be played at Edgbaston from July 1-5. 

