Tim David blasts fastest-ever T20I century for Australia, narrowly misses Rohit Sharma's world record

Tim David made history for Australia during the third T20I of the series against the West Indies on Friday, July 25. The right-handed batsman scored an unbeaten century as Australia successfully pursued the target of 215.

Tim David made Australian cricket history Friday, hitting the fastest T20 International century for the country. He scored 102* off only 37 balls, helping Australia win by six wickets against the West Indies and secure the five-match series. David came in when Australia was at 87/4, chasing a target of 215. He quickly shifted momentum, reaching his half-century in just 16 balls, which is the quickest T20I fifty by an Australian.

He kept up his aggressive play, getting to his first international century in 37 balls, beating the previous Australian record held by Josh Inglis (43 balls). His innings had 11 sixes and six fours, and Australia won with 23 balls left.

Close to the World Record

David's historic innings was close to the all-time T20I record for the fastest century, held jointly by India’s Rohit Sharma and South Africa’s David Miller, who both reached their centuries in 35 balls.

He missed the record by just two balls. He is now joint-third on the list for the fastest T20I centuries from a full-member nation.

Fastest Men's T20I Centuries (Full Members):

35 - Rohit Sharma, India vs Sri Lanka 2017

35 - David Miller, South Africa vs Bangladesh 2017

37 - Tim David, Australia vs West Indies 2025

39 - Johnson Charles, West Indies vs South Africa 2023

David's performance won the match and the series for Australia with one of the most striking innings in T20 history.

