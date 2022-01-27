'Till today, I don't have MS Dhoni's number': Ravi Shastri makes unbelievable confession

Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni was a one of his kind sort of player. His calm demeanour and quick thinking earned him various plaudits during his playing career, something which Ravi Shastri lauded recently. Shastri also revealed that Dhoni doesn't carry a mobile phone with him always and that if he wants, he can stay away from gadgets for quite some time.

Shastri and Dhoni worked together when the former was Team India's manager and later was made head coach of the team. Dhoni meanwhile finished his career as one of the most successful India captains across formats.

In a recent interaction with Shoaib Akhtar's youtube channel, Shastri revealed why MS Dhoni's certain characteristics make him stand out against his peers.

"Even if he scores a zero, or scores a hundred, or win the World Cup, or lose in the first round, it doesn't make a difference to him. I have seen a lot of cricketers, but there is no one like him. Even Sachin Tendulkar has a fantastic temperament, but he sometimes gets angry. But Dhoni doesn't," said Shastri.

He further added, "If he can avoid having the phone in hand, he can avoid having the phone in hand. Till today, I don't have his number. I have never asked for his number. I know he doesn't carry his phone with him. When you want to get in touch with him, you know how to get in touch with him. He is that kind of a person."

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020 but he will be seen leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Dhoni was one of the four players whom CSK retained, heading into the IPL 2022 mega auction.