Tilak Varma to miss remainder of T20I series against New Zealand? BCCI clears the air

Tilak Varma was earlier ruled out of the first three matches in the ongoing T20I series due to an injury. Team India's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer was included in the squad as his replacement ahead of the T20I series against the Kiwis. Now, as per the latest media advisory from the BCCI, Iyer to continue as Tilak's replacement for the final two matches as well in the ongoing series.

BCCI also informed that Tilak has resumed physical training and is progressing well with his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE). But, Tilak requires more time to regain full match fitness and is set to miss the fourth and fifth games in Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram on January 28 and January 31, respectively.

For those unversed, Tilak underwent surgery for an abdominal issue in Rajkot, and the Men's Selection Committee had then included Iyer for the first three T20I games.

''India batter Tilak Varma has resumed physical training and is making steady progress with his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. However, he will require additional time to regain full match fitness and will not be available for the finaltwo T20Is of the ongoing IDFC First Bank five-match T20I series,'' BCCI media advisory stated.

Will Tilak Varma play ICC T20I World Cup 2026?

Tilak Varma is set to join the Indian squad on February 3 in Mumbai ahead of the warm-up match for the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 against South Africa. Since Tilak will be joining Team India for the warm-up game, he will certainly be available for the rest of the tournament, scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka.

Updated Team India's squad for ICC T20I World Cup 2026

Suryakumar Yadav (C)

Axar Patel (VC)

Sanju Samson (WK)

Abhishek Sharma

Shreyas Iyer

Hardik Pandya

Shivam Dube

Rinku Singh

Jasprit Bumrah

Harshit Rana

Arshdeep Singh

Kuldeep Yadav

Varun Chakaravarthy

Ishan Kishan (WK)

Ravi Bishnoi