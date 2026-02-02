Tilak Varma returns to action, plays T20I World Cup warm-up fixture against USA

On Monday, BCCi unveiled its India A squad for the two warm-up games against USA and Namibia ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026.

Tilak Varma, who was out of action recently and even missed the 5-match T20I series against New Zealand, finally makes a comeback to the cricket field. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the squad for India A for their two warm-up games ahead of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup 2026. Ayush Badoni has been named as the skipper, and Tilak has been included in the squad, who returns after undergoing surgery.

India A is scheduled to lock horns with USA on February 2 in their first warm-up fixture of the tournament, followed by their next game against Namibia on February 6.

The senior men's side will also play one warm-up game ahead of the ICC tournament on Thursday, February 4. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will face South Africa at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Notably, India recently crushed New Zealand in a 5-match T20I series and won it convincingly by 4-1.

India A squad for warm-up matches

Ayush Badoni (C)

N Jagadeesan (WK)

Urvil Patel (WK)

Ashutosh Sharma

Priyansh Arya

Tilak Varma

Riyan Parag

Manav Suthar

Ashok Sharma

Gurjapneet Singh

Vipraj Nigam

Ravi Bishnoi

Khaleel Ahmed

Mayank Yadav

Meanwhile, the senior men's team will commence their ICC T20I World Cup 2026 campaign against the USA on February 7. Their next fixture will be against Namibia on February 12, followed by a match against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 15 in Colombo. The fourth and final group stage game will be against the Netherlands on February 18.