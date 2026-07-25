Tilak Varma overtakes MS Dhoni in elite T20I list during match-winning knock against Zimbabwe

Tilak Varma produced another composed match-winning knock against Zimbabwe, helping India clinch a comfortable victory while overtaking MS Dhoni in an elite T20I batting list. The stylish left-hander continued his impressive rise with yet another milestone in international cricket.

Tilak Varma turned the match on its head with an unbeaten 60 off just 29 balls, driving India to a massive total of 219 for 5. He batted at a blistering strike rate of 206.90, clearing the boundary three times. As vice-captain, Tilak wrapped up the innings in style and delivered the perfect finish.

During this knock, he edged past MS Dhoni on India’s all-time T20I scoring list, moving up to seventh place. Tilak now has 1,634 runs from 55 innings across 58 matches. By comparison, Dhoni—batting lower down the order throughout his 98-match career—finished with 1,617 runs in 85 innings.

Dhoni faced 1,282 balls in T20Is, while Tilak, primarily batting in the top four, has already faced 1,124. At the rate he’s going, Tilak’s on track to break the 2,000-run milestone by year’s end.

Tilak’s record includes two centuries and nine fifties so far, alongside 83 sixes and 126 fours. Dhoni, for all his finishing prowess, managed just two half-centuries in T20Is and never scored a hundred.

Looking at the bigger picture, Rohit Sharma sits at the top—the all-time T20I runs leader for India, with 4,231 runs in 159 matches, including five centuries and 32 fifties. He had 12 ducks along the way. Right behind him is Virat Kohli with 4,188 runs. Both Kohli and Rohit retired from T20Is after lifting the trophy at the 2024 World Cup. Suryakumar Yadav rounds out the top three, racking up 3,272 runs. Despite leading India to a World Cup title in 2026, he was surprisingly replaced as captain and even dropped from the team.

As for the current series, India locked up a 2-0 win with a thumping 90-run victory in the second T20I. The third and final match is set for Sunday, July 25. In the opening fixture, India chased down 126 with ease, thanks to a rapid-fire fifty from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi—he reached the milestone in just 19 balls.

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