FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CJP Updates Demands After Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns: What's Still Pending? | Delhi News

CJP Updates Demands After Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns: What's Still Pending? | Delhi News

Ahead of Ramayana, Manoj Muntashir calls Adipurush 'biggest mistake' of his life: 'We couldn't do justice to Lord Rama, Hanuman'

Ahead of Ramayana, Manoj Muntashir calls Adipurush 'biggest mistake' of his life

Tilak Varma overtakes MS Dhoni in elite T20I list during match-winning knock against Zimbabwe

Tilak Varma overtakes MS Dhoni in elite T20I list during match-winning knock

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

Tilak Varma overtakes MS Dhoni in elite T20I list during match-winning knock against Zimbabwe

Tilak Varma produced another composed match-winning knock against Zimbabwe, helping India clinch a comfortable victory while overtaking MS Dhoni in an elite T20I batting list. The stylish left-hander continued his impressive rise with yet another milestone in international cricket.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 25, 2026, 10:27 PM IST

Tilak Varma overtakes MS Dhoni in elite T20I list during match-winning knock against Zimbabwe
Courtesy: X/BCCI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Tilak Varma turned the match on its head with an unbeaten 60 off just 29 balls, driving India to a massive total of 219 for 5. He batted at a blistering strike rate of 206.90, clearing the boundary three times. As vice-captain, Tilak wrapped up the innings in style and delivered the perfect finish.

During this knock, he edged past MS Dhoni on India’s all-time T20I scoring list, moving up to seventh place. Tilak now has 1,634 runs from 55 innings across 58 matches. By comparison, Dhoni—batting lower down the order throughout his 98-match career—finished with 1,617 runs in 85 innings.

Dhoni faced 1,282 balls in T20Is, while Tilak, primarily batting in the top four, has already faced 1,124. At the rate he’s going, Tilak’s on track to break the 2,000-run milestone by year’s end.

Tilak’s record includes two centuries and nine fifties so far, alongside 83 sixes and 126 fours. Dhoni, for all his finishing prowess, managed just two half-centuries in T20Is and never scored a hundred.

Looking at the bigger picture, Rohit Sharma sits at the top—the all-time T20I runs leader for India, with 4,231 runs in 159 matches, including five centuries and 32 fifties. He had 12 ducks along the way. Right behind him is Virat Kohli with 4,188 runs. Both Kohli and Rohit retired from T20Is after lifting the trophy at the 2024 World Cup. Suryakumar Yadav rounds out the top three, racking up 3,272 runs. Despite leading India to a World Cup title in 2026, he was surprisingly replaced as captain and even dropped from the team.

As for the current series, India locked up a 2-0 win with a thumping 90-run victory in the second T20I. The third and final match is set for Sunday, July 25. In the opening fixture, India chased down 126 with ease, thanks to a rapid-fire fifty from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi—he reached the milestone in just 19 balls.

Also read| IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe match live on TV and online?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ahead of Ramayana, Manoj Muntashir calls Adipurush 'biggest mistake' of his life: 'We couldn't do justice to Lord Rama, Hanuman'
Ahead of Ramayana, Manoj Muntashir calls Adipurush 'biggest mistake' of his life
Tilak Varma overtakes MS Dhoni in elite T20I list during match-winning knock against Zimbabwe
Tilak Varma overtakes MS Dhoni in elite T20I list during match-winning knock
FIFA urged to replay Spain vs Argentina 2026 World Cup final as petition crosses 100,000 signatures
FIFA urged to replay Spain vs Argentina 2026 World Cup final as petition crosses
Jana Nayagan box office collection day 3: Vijay's final film bounces back, inches closer to Rs 100 crore in India
Jana Nayagan box office collection day 3: Vijay's final film bounces back
From farm laws to Dharmendra Pradhan: 5 Times Modi government made major climbdowns
From farm laws to Dharmendra Pradhan: 5 Times Modi govt made major climbdowns
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement