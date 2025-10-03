Tilak Varma once again rescues India; stuns Australia days after thrashing Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final

The left-handed batsman hailing from Hyderabad stepped up to the crease at the No. 3 position for the team captained by Shreyas Iyer. With an impressive display that included 5 fours and 4 sixes, he amassed a total of 94 runs off 122 deliveries for the home side.

Just five days after leading India to a victory against Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup final held in Dubai on Sunday (September 28) following a top-order collapse, Tilak Varma found himself in the spotlight once more at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. He returned to the field and made a compelling case for a call-up to the Indian ODI team.

Tilak has joined the Indian A-team as vice-captain. He is among four players, including Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana, who were part of India's Asia Cup-winning squad and have been selected for Shreyas Iyer's side for the second and third one-day matches against Australia-A after missing the first match.

Tilak Varma's Heroic Performance

The hosts faced a challenging situation after winning the toss and opting to bat first, finding themselves at 17-3 with Abhishek Sharma (0), Prabhsimran Singh (1), and Shreyas (8) all dismissed for single-digit scores.

Coming in to bat at number three, Tilak took control and formed a 99-run partnership with Riyan Parag, who contributed 58 runs. Tilak remained at the crease until the final ball of the innings, as India was bowled out for 246. The 22-year-old scored 94 runs off 122 balls, which included five boundaries and four sixes.

India-A currently leads the series 1-0 after a commanding 171-run victory in the series opener at the same venue.

Initially, Tilak was set to captain the team in the second and third games, but Shreyas' decision to step back from red-ball cricket resulted in a shift in plans, with him not originally scheduled to play in this match.

With potential openings in India's ODI batting lineup on the horizon, given the uncertain futures of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Tilak has positioned himself as a strong candidate for inclusion in the squad.

Tilak made his ODI debut during the 2023 Asia Cup against Bangladesh. To date, he has played four ODIs, accumulating 68 runs, including one half-century.

