Tilak Varma was the star of the match for India as they managed to edge past South Africa by 11 runs in the third T20I of their four-match series at SuperSport Park. Varma's 107 not out off 56 balls, which included eight fours and seven sixes, earned him 'Player of the Match' and his maiden T20I century.

India set a formidable 219-run target after South Africa won the toss and elected to field. Varma anchored the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma, who made 50 runs from 25 deliveries with a strike rate of 191.07. India's innings were laid solidly on the foundation of the duo's partnership of 107 runs off just 50 balls, but other batsmen failed to make significant contributions.

Varma was happy and grateful after reflecting on his performance in the post-match presentation. "I am okay. It was a difficult chance but I am happy we won the game. I cannot put it in words. It was my dream to play for the country and the hundred came at the right time when the team needed it. All credit to Mr. Suryakumar Yadav, our captain. He gave me the opportunity to bat at 3 and told me to express myself. Thanks to him again (turns back at SKY and smiles). I just backed my basics. The pitch was two-paced to start with and it wasn't easy for the new batters coming in when Abhishek got out. I was ready to bat long and was waiting for one”, he said.

South Africa responded by mounting a spirited chase, with Marco Jansen's explosive 54 runs off 17 balls and Heinrich Klaasen's quickfire 41 off 22 deliveries. But India's bowlers, especially Arshdeep Singh with three wickets for 37 runs, did enough in the crucial moments to thwart the Proteas' efforts.

But the match was briefly halted by an unusual swarm of flying ants before India kept their composure. South Africa eventually finished their innings at 208 for seven, having battled hard.