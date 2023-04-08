'Tik Tok par hi focus karo': Fans troll David Warner for another slow innings in IPL 2023 during RR vs DC match

Image Source: Twitter

David Warner is currently leading the Delhi franchise in the Indian Premier League, as Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the tournament. Unfortunately, Warner has failed to guide the team to victory in their season opener against the Lucknow franchise and later against Gujarat Titans.

In the latter match, Warner did manage to smash 37 runs off 32 balls, including seven fours, but fans were not impressed with the pace of his innings. His strike rate was an issue, as the team was only able to score 162 runs in 20 overs. Fans were hoping to see Warner perform better in the third game against Rajasthan, which took place on 8 April at Baraspara Stadium in Guwahati.

Warner won the toss and asked Rajasthan to bat first. He and Prithvi Shaw came out to open the innings in the run chase, but once again, Warner disappointed his fans by scoring 65 runs off 55 balls. Yuzvendra Chahal took his wicket, and fans slammed him for his slow innings. Warner's strike rate has been a concern in these last three matches.

Here's how fans reacted:

And add those three wickets as well of Lalit, Axar and powel, tbh i have never seen such substandard batting from an Aussies ever! — Sujal (@Sujal_Pandey07) April 8, 2023

His strike rate is getting poorer, getting good score is of no use when strike rate is very less — Vibinraj (@vibin1021) April 8, 2023

One of the most meaning less knock he played. Not even trying to go for the win. Just playing at his own tempo while the guys behind and after him are going for it — Jaddu (@nithishjaddu) April 8, 2023

He is the reason for today's loss... Strike rate — ambivert (@Prince61681112) April 8, 2023

Kya ghatiya batting ki hai...dusre saare batsman pe pressure daal diya...kya fayda aisi inning ka.. — Gourav Rane (@IamGouravRane) April 8, 2023

SRH fans watching Warner perform pic.twitter.com/1EdiemyEZm — Radhika Pallod (@PallodRadhika) April 8, 2023

Talking about the match, The Rajasthan Royals secured their second win of the season with a resounding 57-run victory over the Delhi Capitals. The match saw Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal shine, taking three wickets each to restrict DC to a mere 142 for 9 in their chase of 200.

