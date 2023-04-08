Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

'Tik Tok par hi focus karo': Fans troll David Warner for another slow innings in IPL 2023 during RR vs DC match

Warner disappointed his fans by scoring 65 runs off 55 balls. Yuzvendra Chahal took his wicket, and fans slammed him for his slow innings.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 08:25 PM IST

'Tik Tok par hi focus karo': Fans troll David Warner for another slow innings in IPL 2023 during RR vs DC match
Image Source: Twitter

David Warner is currently leading the Delhi franchise in the Indian Premier League, as Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the tournament. Unfortunately, Warner has failed to guide the team to victory in their season opener against the Lucknow franchise and later against Gujarat Titans. 

In the latter match, Warner did manage to smash 37 runs off 32 balls, including seven fours, but fans were not impressed with the pace of his innings. His strike rate was an issue, as the team was only able to score 162 runs in 20 overs. Fans were hoping to see Warner perform better in the third game against Rajasthan, which took place on 8 April at Baraspara Stadium in Guwahati.

Warner won the toss and asked Rajasthan to bat first. He and Prithvi Shaw came out to open the innings in the run chase, but once again, Warner disappointed his fans by scoring 65 runs off 55 balls. Yuzvendra Chahal took his wicket, and fans slammed him for his slow innings. Warner's strike rate has been a concern in these last three matches.

Here's how fans reacted:

Talking about the match, The Rajasthan Royals secured their second win of the season with a resounding 57-run victory over the Delhi Capitals. The match saw Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal shine, taking three wickets each to restrict DC to a mere 142 for 9 in their chase of 200.

READ| RR Vs DC, IPL 2023: Jaiswal, Buttler fifties guide Rajasthan Royals to 57-run win against Delhi Capitals

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pic: Palak Tiwari sizzles in multi-colored lehenga choli
From Amitabh Bachchan-Kunal Kapoor to Karan Johar-Aditya Chopra: Bollywood celebs you didn't know were related
Anand Mahindra lifestyle: Know net worth, luxurious properties, expensive cars owned by him
5 times Aditi Rao Hydari proved she's the epitome of elegance in saree
In pics: 6 times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads in glamorous outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
40-year-old drunk passenger tries to open emergency door on Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.