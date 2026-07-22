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'Tight slap to critics': Ravi Shastri hails Rohit Sharma's Lord's heroics

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri heaped praise on Rohit Sharma, saying the captain delivered a "tight slap" to his critics with his outstanding performance at Lord's. Shastri hailed Rohit's composure, leadership and ability to answer doubters with performances on the field.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 22, 2026, 05:28 PM IST

'Tight slap to critics': Ravi Shastri hails Rohit Sharma's Lord's heroics
Rohit Sharma and Ravi Shastri. (Courtesy: X)
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People thought the Lord’s ODI between India and England would be Rohit Sharma’s last, but he had other ideas. Instead of a quiet exit, Rohit pulled off a brilliant hundred, ending all the retirement talk—at least for now. Just a few days later, there he was in the stands at the Kia Oval, watching the opening match of The Hundred 2026 between MI London and Sunrisers Leeds. Spotting him in the crowd, Ravi Shastri—India’s former coach and now on commentary duty—couldn’t help but weigh in on the endless debate about Rohit’s future.

Shastri didn’t hold back. He said all the speculation got the perfect response, calling Rohit’s hundred at Lord’s a “tight slap with the bat.”

He put it this way during the broadcast: “The hitman’s here, Ravi. He’ll be relaxed now—he’s shut up the critics. There was all that talk before the last ODI, then his answer: a tight slap with the bat. 138 runs. His first hundred at Lord’s. He’s done it all—five IPL titles as Mumbai Indians captain.”

Others have jumped into the conversation, too. Ravichandran Ashwin, for one, went all in. He said selectors and team management can’t even think about dropping Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli.

“They can’t touch Virat or Rohit if those guys want to keep playing. Just look at the numbers—Rohit’s closing in on 12,000 runs. You can’t touch him. And people turn up for those two. If you drop either, fans will lose it,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

About Rohit specifically, Ashwin made it clear: Rohit’s not out to prove anything. He’s driven by his own desire to play in the next ODI World Cup, not by outside noise.

“He knows what he wants. After all these years, he has nothing left to prove to anyone. This is about what he wants inside—he wants that World Cup spot, and that’s what drives him,” Ashwin said.

Also read| Rohit Sharma shares laugh with Gautam Gambhir at Lord's balcony; Morne Morkel backs India star ahead of England decider

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