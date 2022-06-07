India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Tickets for first game in New Delhi almost sold out

India vs South Africa

The first T20 between India and South Afrcia on Thursday is set to be a sell-out with 94 per cent of tickets already sold at the 35,000 capacity Arun Jaitley Stadium. An international game is being held in Delhi for the first time since November 2019.

"94 per cent of the tickets have been sold. There are about 400-500 tickets left," DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda told PTI.

Around 27,000 tickets were put up for sale. In its effort to improve the fan experience, senior citizens will have the option to use a golf cart to enter the stadium, he said.

Though the COVID-19 situation is under control, the DDCA has requested spectators to wear masks at all times except eating and drinking.

"Our staff is being tested regularly. We request the fans to adhere to COVID protocols and wear masks at all times," Manchanda added.