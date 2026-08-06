'Tick all the boxes from now on': Gautam Gambhir issues strong message as India eye crucial Sri Lanka series win

Gautam Gambhir has delivered a strong message to Team India ahead of the crucial Test series against Sri Lanka, urging the players to "tick all the boxes." The head coach stressed the importance of discipline, preparation, and executing plans as India chase a series victory.

India coach Gautam Gambhir isn’t sugarcoating things ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. He wants his players to push themselves—because honestly, anything less than a series win won’t cut it if India wants to keep their World Test Championship (WTC) final hopes alive. Right now, India’s sitting at fifth in the standings, with four wins and four losses, and a Points Percentage of just 48.15. They still have to face a strong New Zealand side later in the year. So, frankly, losing ground in Sri Lanka isn’t an option.

Gambhir’s run as coach has been a bit messy in Tests. They’ve beaten Bangladesh and West Indies at home, pulled off a draw in England, but also slipped up—losing to New Zealand and South Africa on home turf and to Australia away. That kind of inconsistency won’t fly against Sri Lanka, especially on their own patch—Sri Lanka is always dangerous at home. Gambhir knows the team can’t leave anything to chance.

In a video the BCCI put out on social media Thursday, Gambhir laid it out to his players: “We all know what’s ahead. We know what we’re fighting for. We can do the work, we can push our limits, and we need to cover every base. On the morning of the 15th, it doesn’t matter if we’re batting first or bowling—we have to be ready for everything that comes our way. Every challenge, every question thrown at us—we need to have answers. So let’s make sure we’re completely prepared from this moment.”

The focus shifts to Test Cricket



Welcoming new additions to the squad as #TeamIndia begin the preparations in Colombo



WATCH #SLvIND https://t.co/Q2IvHhneDA — BCCI (@BCCI) August 6, 2026

Gambhir also made time to welcome the new faces in the squad: pacer Auqib Nabi (who steps in for Jasprit Bumrah), spin-bowling all-rounder Saransh Jain, and the new fielding coach, Subhadeep Ghosh.

“Welcome to all the new guys. Saransh, you’ve really put in the hard yards—congrats, and when your chance comes, make your family and your country proud. And Auqib, hats off—you had a fantastic last season and played a key role in J&K’s Ranji Trophy win, which is huge. And Joy—he’s been around, worked with lots of teams over the years. I know his energy and commitment will drive us forward and help us reach our goals,” Gambhir said.

For India, the message is simple: there’s no room for mistakes. The bar is set high, and every player has to deliver.

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