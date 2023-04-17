‘Tibetan market has the best…’: Virat Kohli reveals childhood memories from Delhi streets

Source: Twitter

Virat Kohli is one of the most inspirational cricketers around the world and his fan following is immense. Former RCB captain is widely known as the crowd puller wherever he goes. We have heard the stadium chanting “Kolhi-Kohli” whenever he appears in a cricket match. Be it crowds outside the team bus or fans standing for hours outside the hotel or the stadium during the practice sessions, just to have a glance of their favorite player, tells you the similar story. But this popularity also takes away your freedom to live like a common man.

In a recent interaction with Star Sports, Kohli recalled his childhood memories and said how much he misses walking on the roads of India. He also mentioned buying jeans from the Tibetan market. “I won’t enter a vehicle or scooty, I will walk. I have not walked once in India and that is something I miss so badly. During my childhood, our go-to-market was Jwala Heri in West Delhi. I used to go there regularly. I would park my scooty and roam over there, sometimes to buy jeans. The Tibetan market had the best jeans. I have bought a lot of things from there.” said Kohli.

Talking about how much he wants to just go out and walk for hours if given a chance to. “That’s something that I really miss. If someone gives me 12 hours, I would honestly just walk around. That’s a different joy of walking on the road, going to whichever shop you want, eating or buying something. I don’t even remember the last time I walked on the road here.” He further added.

Virat Kohli will be playing an IPL match against CSK tonight (April 17) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium at 7:30 and the tickets for the CSK vs RCB clash have already been sold out a couple of days before the match. This tells you the popularity of the former Indian captain.