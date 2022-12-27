THU vs HEA Big Bash League Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat BBL match 17

THU vs HEA Big Bash League Dream11 prediction

Sydney Thunder will take on Brisbane Heat at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Tuesday, December 27 in the Big Bash League 2022-23.

With skipper Jason Sangha out injured, the Thunder have lost momentum after a good start and currently are in the bottom half of the table.

Having won their previous match, the Heat come into this contest in good form, with Sam Billings and Colin Munro looking in good touch. Both teams will try to pick a win and keep alive their hopes of finishing in the top four.

Dream11 Prediction – Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, Big Bash League 2022, match 17

Keeper – Sam Billings

Batsmen – Rilee Rossouw (c), Alex Hales, Max Bryant (vc)

All-rounders – Michael Neser, Matt Renshaw, Daniel Sams

Bowlers – Mark Steketee, Chris Green, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan McAndrew

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Matt Gilkes/Sam Whiteman (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Alex Ross, Ollie Davies, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting/Usman Qadir, Chris Green (c), Brendan Doggett, Nathan McAndrew and Gurinder Sandhu

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Matt Renshaw, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Jimmy Peirson (c&wk), Ross Whiteley, Xavier Bartlett, Matt Kuhnemann, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee and Mitchell Swepson

THU vs HEA My Dream11 team

Sam Billings, Rilee Rossouw (c), Alex Hales, Max Bryant (vc), Michael Neser, Matt Renshaw, Daniel Sams, Mark Steketee, Chris Green, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan McAndrew

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Match Details

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash League 2022 match 17 is scheduled to start at 1:45 PM IST on Tuesday, December 27 at the Sydney. The live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be available on the Sonyliv app and website.