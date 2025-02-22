The video has resurfaced and gone viral again, enchanting viewers with its heartwarming appeal.

The internet is filled with nostalgic moments, and one such delightful clip making the rounds is from an old India-Pakistan match in 2005, featuring Yuvraj Singh teasing Zaheer Khan. This incident occurred during the third and final Test match of the TVS Cup Test series in Bangalore. A female fan of Khan was caught on camera holding a poster that read, “Zaheer I Love You.” The crowd cheered for her as Singh, from the dressing room, playfully encouraged Khan to acknowledge the fan. Khan, clearly flattered, responded with a wave.

On the cricket field, Zaheer Khan was a fierce competitor. Off the field, he was known for his lively personality and colorful romantic history, having been linked to several beautiful women.

In the video, a bold female fan openly professes her love for Zaheer by displaying a placard in front of the entire stadium during the India-Pakistan match in the TVS Cup 2005 in Bangalore. This moment caught the attention of both Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan, creating a blush-worthy scene that thrilled the crowd. Yuvraj, known for his playful demeanor, pointed at Zaheer while the fan shyly hid her face, adding a sweet touch to the match.

Cameraman made this moment a life time memory for her pic.twitter.com/9azgmLM5KV February 21, 2025

But the drama didn’t stop there. The girl, now the center of attention, went a step further and blew a kiss at Zaheer. The crowd erupted once more, while Yuvraj and Zaheer struggled to contain their laughter. Yuvraj looked so thrilled that he seemed ready to blow kisses to the lady himself. Finally, a bashful Zaheer responded to the heartfelt gesture from his fan with a flying kiss of his own.

Everyone in the dressing room was chuckling, including Virender Sehwag, who was about to take his turn at bat. The woman certainly stole the spotlight, even if just for a moment.

