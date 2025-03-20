Ravindra Jadeja was suspended from participating in the IPL 2010 season due to a violation of contract rules when he tried to sign with another franchise.

When the Chennai Super Kings kick off their Indian Premier League 2025 season against the Mumbai Indians this Sunday, it’s bound to be an exciting showdown between two teams that have both claimed the IPL title five times. One player the Chennai franchise is really counting on to shine is all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Jadeja has been a crucial part of CSK’s success over the years, playing a significant role in many of their victories. What’s interesting is that he could have been donning the Mumbai Indians jersey instead of the yellow of Chennai. Back in 2010, after two impressive seasons with the Rajasthan Royals, Jadeja had actually agreed to join Mumbai. But then the league stepped in and handed him a full-season ban for trying to switch teams.

“The IPL governing council has arrived at this decision after due deliberations done after taking into account Ravindra Jadeja’s representation to the president of the BCCI and a further representation by the Rajasthan Royals,” then IPL chief Lalit Modi had said in a statement.

“The player guidelines laid out by the governing council of the IPL are sacrosanct and all players will need to strictly adhere to the same. We will not tolerate any player playing games or blackmailing any teams or the IPL/BCCI in any manner.”

After serving a one-year suspension, Ravindra Jadeja returned to the IPL in spectacular fashion in 2011. Instead of returning to the Royals franchise or joining the Mumbai Indians, Jadeja surprised everyone by signing with the Kochi Tuskers Kerala for the season. After his stint with Kochi, he was signed by the Chennai Super Kings the following year.

However, Jadeja and his CSK teammates had to navigate some difficult times when the team was suspended from the IPL for two seasons. During that time, Jadeja played for the Gujarat Lions before returning to the Chennai Super Kings, proudly wearing the iconic yellow jersey once more.

