Throwback Thursday: Virat Kohli says he rewatches Anushka film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which is 'etched in his heart'

India skipper Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma are without doubt an ideal couple and both of them are super successful in their respective careers. Anushka and Virat support each other whole-heartedly as Anushka is often seen at Virat’s matches and Kohli misses no opportunity to promote Anushka’s new film.

According to a report in Indian Express, the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper open up about the one film of Anushka Sharma that is closest to his heart. According to Virat Kohli, Anushka's superhit film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is etched in his heart. Besides Anushka, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, and Fawad Khan in important roles. Speaking about the film he said, “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, hands down. That character for me is my most favorite ever. I mean I still tell her often even now. Sometimes I sit down and open Youtube and watch that sequence of when she has cancer and the whole thing where Ranbir (Kapoor) comes back…. that song is etched in my heart. It is never gonna be going anywhere.”

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was directed and produced by Karan Johar and it was a super-hit film.