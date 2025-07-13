Throwback: 23 years since Sourav Ganguly's iconic Lord's celebration broke the internet - Watch

Over 20 years have passed since cricket fans experienced one of the most unforgettable matches in the sport, when India faced England in the final of the 2002 NatWest Trophy on July 13 at Lord's cricket ground.

July 13, 2002, is a day to remember for Indian cricket. It’s been 23 years since then, and the NatWest Series final at Lord’s was more than just a win; it really changed how the Indian team saw itself. England put up a huge score of 326, with big scores from Marcus Trescothick and Nasser Hussain, and it seemed impossible to beat. When India was down 146 for 5, it looked like they were going to lose.

But then Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh teamed up to revolutionise everything. They remained composed and brave under pressure, demonstrating the strength and grit that Sourav Ganguly had added to the team. Kaif’s 87 not out and Singh’s quick 69 not only brought India back into the game but also made them believe they could win, even when they were seen as the underdogs.

When they won, Ganguly went wild on the Lord’s balcony. He wasn't just celebrating. He was showing everyone that Indian cricket wasn't going to be passive anymore. He was answering back to Andrew Flintoff’s celebration in Mumbai. It showed that the team was now more confident and aggressive.

That day still means a lot. Ganguly's actions represent a new era in which the squad is confident in its abilities and eager to win. When discussing the growth of Indian cricket, people still bring up this occasion. It recalls everyone of the day when the squad quit accepting defeat and began striving to be the best in the world.

