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Three-time champions KKR unveil 'lines of legacy' jersey ahead of IPL 2026 clash vs Mumbai Indians

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Three-time champions KKR unveil 'lines of legacy' jersey ahead of IPL 2026 clash vs Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders unveiled their new ‘Lines of Legacy’ jersey for the Indian Premier League 2026 season, celebrating the franchise’s rich history. Manish Pandey and Ramandeep Singh posed in the new kit as the three-time champions gear up to face Mumbai Indians on March 29.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 14, 2026, 09:23 PM IST

Three-time champions KKR unveil 'lines of legacy' jersey ahead of IPL 2026 clash vs Mumbai Indians
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Kolkata Knight Riders have officially unveiled their jersey for the Indian Premier League 2026 season, putting an end to the anticipation among fans. This year’s jersey theme is ‘Lines of Legacy,’ which showcases the franchise’s significant moments and accomplishments, including their three IPL championship titles.

In the lead-up to the reveal, KKR kept fans engaged on Instagram by posting nostalgic content that celebrated important milestones in the team’s history. These posts featured iconic events such as Brendon McCullum’s remarkable 175* in the inaugural IPL match, the team’s first IPL title, and their championship win in 2024 under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer.

As the IPL 2026 season approaches, the three-time champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, have revealed their official jersey for the entire season. The theme for this season is ‘Lines of Legacy,’ which emphasizes the cherished memories from the 2012 and 2014 Championships, including Brendon McCullum's legendary 175*, Piyush Chawla's explosive hitting against Mitchell Johnson, Manoj Tiwary's decisive strike against Chennai Super Kings while chasing 190 runs, and Rinku Singh's incredible five consecutive sixes.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have also signed Blessing Muzarabani as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman ahead of IPL 2026. The three-time champions made this announcement on social media. Meanwhile, the PCB has decided to pursue strong legal action against Muzarabani for abandoning the PSL to join the IPL 2026 season.

Mustafizur was acquired by KKR for an impressive Rs 9.2 crore last year, making him the most expensive Bangladeshi player in the IPL. However, he was released following backlash over anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh, which escalated into a significant controversy, resulting in Bangladesh being replaced by Scotland at the T20 World Cup.

In the meantime, Harshit Rana has been excluded from the entire 2026 Indian Premier League season, posing a significant blow to the Kolkata Knight Riders' aspirations for the title. The franchise announced this news just weeks prior to their first match against the Mumbai Indians on March 29.

The 22-year-old fast bowler is said to have sustained a serious injury during a warm-up match for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 last month. Despite undergoing rehabilitation in hopes of making a timely recovery, medical assessments on Friday confirmed that he will not be fit for the two-month tournament.

Also read| Salman Ali Agha faces ICC heat after run-out drama with Mehidy Hasan Miraz in BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI

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Three-time champions KKR unveil 'lines of legacy' jersey ahead of IPL 2026 clash vs Mumbai Indians
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