Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Bigg Boss 17: Neil-Aishwarya spat at each other, latter says 'shut your mouth'

Mizoram assembly polls 2023: CM Zoramthanga failed to cast his vote due to EVM malfunction!

Shocking! CRPF jawan on poll duty injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma | Election 2023

Meet Tiger 3 director Maneesh Sharma, his last film starring Shah Rukh Khan was huge flop, he won National Award for...

Elvish Yadav grilled by Noida Police in snake venom case, will have to appear for questioning again

The Role That Changed My Life: Preeti Jhangiani says Mohabbatein gave her that 'defining character' that few actors get

Three teams, three days, one spot: Who will face India in the 2023 World Cup semifinal?

New Zealand, Pakistan, and Afghanistan are on eight points each and are separated only by net run rate. The Kiwis, who face the struggling Sri Lanka in their last group match at Bengaluru on Thursday boast the highest NRR of 0.398 among the three teams.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

Following Australia's sensational victory on Tuesday night that sealed their last-four clash against South Africa, it will largely be a three-way battle among New Zealand, Pakistan, and Afghanistan to identify hot-favorite India's semifinal rival.

New Zealand, Pakistan, and Afghanistan are on eight points each and are separated only by net run rate. The Kiwis, who face the struggling Sri Lanka in their last group match at Bengaluru on Thursday boast the highest NRR of 0.398 among the three teams.

The last edition's runners-up need to win by a handsome margin and hope that Pakistan (0.036) and Afghanistan (-0.038) do not win.

The Black Caps' late struggle -- they have lost four matches in a row with poor bowling -- and a rain forecast for their match in Bengaluru has added some more spice to the intriguing scenarios.

India-Pakistan semifinal at Eden Gardens in Kolkata? 

An India-Pakistan semi-final clash on Thursday at Eden Gardens is still possible. For this to happen, Pakistan will have to play their best game against England on Saturday.

The Babar Azam-led side, which is slowly getting its rhythm back, needs to win big and will have the advantage of playing after New Zealand and Afghanistan's game.

Afghanistan, the tournament's most improved team had Australia on the mat before snatching defeat from an advantageous position, taking on title-contenders South Africa in Ahmedabad on Friday.

So when Pakistan take on England at Kolkata on Saturday they will have the advantage of knowing the exact run-rate equation. For Afghanistan to qualify as the fourth team, they have to win against power-packed South Africa by a huge margin to eclipse the NRR of New Zealand and Pakistan.

But if New Zealand and Pakistan lose against Sri Lanka and England respectively, then just winning against South Africa will do it for Afghanistan. 

Minnows Netherlands, who produced two stunning results defeating South Africa and Bangladesh in this tournament, also have an outside chance in terms of mathematical probability.

They are on four points and, with two matches in hand, can go to eight points.

The Dutch take on England in Pune later in the day before clashing with table-toppers India in their concluding group league match in Bengaluru on November 12.

For them to make the cut, the Dutch have to produce two more massive upsets so that they can improve their negative net run-rate (-1.504), which seems too unrealistic and also hope that New Zealand, Pakistan, and Afghanistan lose their respective matches by significant margins.

