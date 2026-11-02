Three roles, one player: Why Ishan Kishan could be India's X-factor at the 2027 ODI World Cup

Ishan Kishan's versatility could make him a valuable asset in India's preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Capable of batting at the top of the order, adapting to different batting positions and taking on wicketkeeping duties, Kishan offers multiple options to the team.

With the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon, India wants players who can handle multiple roles as needed. Ishan Kishan fits this mold. He’s just been named vice-captain for the last two ODIs on the New Zealand tour, a clear signal from the selectors and management that they trust him with bigger responsibilities down the road. Test squad members including Shubman Gill won’t play these matches, leaving extra room for others like Ishan to step up.

Why Ishan Kishan matters

Ishan brings real flexibility. He can bat anywhere in the top order, shift his spot depending on what the team needs, and keep wickets too. This kind of versatility makes him valuable for a World Cup squad. Here’s what he offers:

- Opener: Starts aggressively and scores fast runs.

- Middle-order: Can slip into any spot in the top six if the situation calls for it.

- Wicketkeeper: Handles the gloves while contributing with the bat.

Proven Skills, Yet to Find a Permanent Spot

Even after making history with a 200 off 126 balls against Bangladesh in December 2022—the fastest double century in ODI cricket—getting a regular place in India’s XI hasn’t been easy for Ishan. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill’s partnership kept him on the sidelines during the 2023 World Cup.

Still, Ishan hasn’t faded away. He’s delivered strong performances in both T20Is and ODIs since his return to international cricket. He’s opened, batted at number three, and even made his first middle-order ODI century with 125 off 79 balls against Afghanistan.

Best as an Opener

The numbers tell a clear story. As an ODI opener, Ishan averages 61.87 after nine innings. When he’s not opening, his average drops to 34, with a strike rate of 97.45. He clearly prefers the new ball.

Big Opportunity in New Zealand

Ishan missed the ODI practice sessions at Eden Park on Sunday and Monday because he was busy smashing 61 off just 32 balls in a T20I in Hamilton. Now, as vice-captain, he’s set to play the last two ODIs against New Zealand. With Shubman Gill and KL Rahul heading off for Test duties, Ishan has a clear shot at proving he can lead and anchor the middle order—just what India’s looking for as they build towards 2027.