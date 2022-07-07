3 players from the Sri Lankan team ruled out ahead of 2nd Test match against Australia after testing Covid-19 positive

Sri Lankan Test team

Sri Lanka's Test squad has been rocked by three more Covid-19 positive cases ahead of Friday's second Test against Australia here. Key batter Dhananjaya de Silva, pacer Asitha Fernando and spinner Jeffrey Vandersay, who all played in the first Test, returned positive Covid tests on Wednesday, ruling them out of the series finale.

READ: India vs England 1st T20I: Will rain play spoilsport at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton?

It brings to five the number of Sri Lankan players who have tested positive for the virus in the past week.

All three players were found to be positive during a Rapid Antigen Test conducted on Wednesday. After the latest positive results, the rest of the players and support staff of the Test squad underwent another Rapid Antigen Test. All returned negative.

While, Dhananjaya, Vandersay, and Fernando have been relocated to a different hotel and remain in isolation. Praveen Jayawickrama too was relocated to the same hotel. In the meantime, Lakshan Sandakan was drafted into the squad.

READ: Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma's India to face Babar Azam's Pakistan on THIS date

There was some good news for the hosts as former skipper Angelo Mathews will be available for the second Test. Mathews had tested positive during last week`s first Test, which forced him out of the side partway through the match.

In the latest set of Covid positive cases, Sri Lanka has lost key players, their best fast bowler from the first Test (Fernando), their No.5 who has a Test ton to his name against Australia and whose handy off-spin got the wicket of Travis Head (Dhananjaya) and their wrist-spinner (Vandersay).