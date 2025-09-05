'Three guiding hands': Sachin Tendulkar celebrates Teachers' Day with special post featuring his father, brother and coach

Taking to his social media handles, the cricketing legend recalled three important figures on the occasion of Teachers' Day, who played a vital role in his journey. See the pics shared by Sachin along with a special note.

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar on Friday took to his Instagram handle and thanked three people in his life who played a vital role in making him the ultimate legend of cricket. The 52-year-old expressed gratitude towards his father, Ramesh Tendulkar, his first coach Ramakant Vitthal Achrekar, and brother Ajit for helping him in his journey. ''The journey started with a coin, a kit bag, and three guiding hands, my father, Achrekar sir, and Ajit. Grateful, always,'' he wrote in his Instagram post along with pictures

See the post:

Deets about Sachin's father, brother and coach

Sachin Tendulkar's father, Ramesh Tendulkar, passed away in 1999 when he was just 26 years old. Sachin often shares old pictures of his late father, remembering the times he spent with him. His coach, Ramakant Achrekar, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 87, was the recipient of the Padma Shri Award (2010) and the Dronacharya Award (1990). His brother Ajit also has an invaluable role in Sachin's initial days of his career.

Sachin Tendulkar's career at a glance

Sachin is the only batter in the world to have scored 100 centuries in international cricket in all formats he played. In ODIs, he scored 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, including 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. In the red-ball format of the game, he scored 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, including 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries.