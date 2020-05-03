'Thought of committing suicide three times': Mohammed Shami

Team India cricket Mohammed Shami has opened up about the lowest moments of his life and claimed that he even thought of committing suicide thrice.

During an Instagram Live session with teammate Rohit Sharma, Shami revealed that after his injury back in 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup which almost took him 18 months to fully recover.

The long 18 months were very stressful for Shami.

The speedster said that he also went through some personal issues even after returning to playing cricket again.

Back in 2018, Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan had accused him of domestic violence.

"When I got injured in the 2015 World cup, after that it took me 18 months to fully recover, that was the most painful moment in my life, it was a very stressful period."

"When I started playing again, I had to go through some personal issues, I think if my family did not support me I would not have made it, I also thought of committing suicide three times," said Shami.

"Someone used to stay with me 24*7, I was not well mentally, my family was there for me, if your family is there then you can get through any situation."

"If my family was not there then I might have taken a bad step, but I thank my family for being with me throughout," he added.

The right-hand pacer last was in action during India's two-match Test series against New Zealand.