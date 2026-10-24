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'Thought it was gone': Shreyas Iyer reacts to India's thrilling last-over win over New Zealand

Shreyas Iyer reflected on India's thrilling last-over victory over New Zealand in the 2nd T20I admitting he thought the game was slipping away. India chased down 181 to win by four wickets taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 24, 2026, 06:05 PM IST

'Thought it was gone': Shreyas Iyer reacts to India's thrilling last-over win over New Zealand
India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets in 2nd T20I. (Image: X/BCCI)
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India pulled off a thriller at Hagley Oval, chasing down 181 to win the second T20I in Christchurch on Saturday (October 24). The match looked rough for them when they collapsed to 112/6 after nearly 15 overs. They still needed 69 runs from just 31 balls, so things weren’t exactly looking up. But then Tilak stepped up, finishing unbeaten on 51 from just 26 balls. He smashed six fours and a six batting at a furious strike rate of 196.15. Nitish Kumar Reddy hung in there too ending on 26 off 13. Together, they put on 69 runs in a lightning-quick 30 balls and carried India across the finish line, giving them a 2-0 lead.

After the win, captain Shreyas Iyer couldn't stop praising his players. He admitted he “thought the game was going away from us” after those quick wickets. But he saw the team’s resolve.

“Every individual is a match-winner, and we got an example of it. When we lost consecutive wickets, thought the game was going away from us. Nitish and Tilak showed great character. Dhir also played a crucial innings. He (Dhir) is a phenomenal bowler too, and he brings in a lot of character. He is a comprehensive player," Iyer said.

India started strong, with openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma piling up 40 runs in less than five overs. But after Samson got out, India lost wickets in bunches and soon found themselves struggling at 70/5.

Naman Dhir and Tilak managed to steady things, putting on 42 runs for the sixth wicket and keeping the chase alive. Naman put his foot down—he scored 31 off just 17 balls.

Tilak, who grabbed the Player of the Match award, shared a bit about his approach and his conversation with the coaches before the match.

"I was just thinking about playing till the end. Before today's game, I was talking to Gautam sir and Kotak sir - that whole India believes in you and that if I bat till the end, we can win. Really proud of myself. I was saying to Naman that we can stay till the end. Wicket was slower. I was telling Naman we will push hard when the spinners were bowling. Unfortunately, Naman got out in Mitchell's last over. Otherwise, we could have won in the 18th," Tilak said.

Now, India heads into the third T20I of the five-match series at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday (October 27). If they win that one, they wrap up the series with two games to spare.

Also read| IND vs NZ Highlights 2nd T20I: Tilak Varma, Nitish Reddy power India to nail-biting win; take 2-0 series lead

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