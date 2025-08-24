Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'Thought I will play Ranji Trophy but...': Cheteshwar Pujara reveals what led to his sudden decision to retire from Indian cricket

His decision to retire from all forms of Indian cricket, including domestic came as a surprise to many especially since he was still performing consistently. His retirement marks the end of an era for Indian Test cricket, as he was a key figure in India's success in the longest format.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 08:54 PM IST

'Thought I will play Ranji Trophy but...': Cheteshwar Pujara reveals what led to his sudden decision to retire from Indian cricket
File Photo
    Veteran Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who declared his retirement from all formats of Indian cricket on Sunday, August 24, mentioned that he hadn't planned his retirement in advance and only contemplated it about a week prior. Pujara concluded his career as India's eighth-highest run scorer in Test cricket, amassing 7195 runs at an average of 43.60, which includes 19 centuries across 103 Tests.

    Although Pujara didn't receive the same level of celebration as a Virat Kohli in Test matches, his contribution to the Test team was equally vital. In a squad brimming with aggressive players, Pujara served as the stabilizing force, holding the team together. He was incredibly dependable at the top of the order and wore down opposing bowlers with his defensive style, creating opportunities for his teammates to thrive. He never hesitated to put his body on the line for the team's success. 

    Pujara expressed his gratitude towards his teammates, coaches, and support staff, stating that representing India was a moment of immense pride for him.

    "See, I didn’t think much about it earlier. From about a week I thought a little that this is the right time. So today when I took this decision, it is quite a proud moment for me and for my whole family. On this day I want to thank all my teammates, my coaches and all the support staff I worked with, because this is a proud moment for me. Representing the Indian team, from childhood, when I was small, it was always a dream to play for India. When that dream got completed and for so many years this journey went on, we created so many memories, so there are many proud moments in my career till now," Pujara told Aaj Tak.

    Pujara announced his retirement following reports that he was gearing up to participate in the Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra. Nevertheless, the Indian cricket legend expressed that he believed it was the right moment to allow younger players a chance. He stated that his decision to retire from all formats of the game was a personal one, and he feels content and fulfilled with his accomplishments throughout his career.

    "This was my personal call and I decided that this is the right time, especially when young players should get opportunities in domestic cricket. Earlier I thought maybe I will play this Ranji season, but then I felt that if young players get the opportunity, they will be ready sooner. So this was my personal call. About the past few years when I wasn’t part of the Indian team, I don’t want too speak much."

    "For me, this is a very memorable day, and the journey with the Indian team, the matches and the series we played, the team’s performances, they all mean a lot to me. Actually today is a proud moment, a happy day. I got the opportunity to play for India for so many years. In my career, I had two big injuries in 2009 and 2011, to recover from them and still play so many years, I never thought it would happen. So I am grateful that I got the chance to play for the Indian team for so many years," said Pujara.

    Also read| Cheteshwar Pujara’s final India match: Who was in the squad and where are they now?

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
