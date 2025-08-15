'Those days he thought....': S Sreesanth reveals hilarious 'girlfriend catching' story involving MS Dhoni

Sreesanth was a member of the World Cup-winning teams in 2007 and 2011, both led by MS Dhoni. While the right-arm pacer may not have fully realized his potential in terms of bowling statistics, he certainly had memorable moments as a player representing India.

The former Indian speedster, S Sreesanth, recalled a humorous incident from his cricketing career involving none other than MS Dhoni. During a YouTube interview with Padamjeet Sehrawat, he reminisced about how the legendary wicketkeeper scolded him for taking too long in the field without assuming his position. Sreesanth recounted that Dhoni would often joke with him, suggesting that he was more interested in the audience for potential dates than in the match itself.

In his typical lighthearted style, Dhoni teased Sreesanth, implying that he must be searching for a girlfriend at every stadium they visited on their tours.

“There were so many girlfriends in those days that he thought I would catch a girlfriend from every ground,” Sreesanth said.

Sreesanth's lighthearted revelation highlighted the witty banter that characterized the Indian team during its illustrious era under MS Dhoni's captaincy. The camaraderie among the players extended beyond the field, as Dhoni was well-regarded for his keen sense of humor, which helped ease the tension during critical moments in the game.

As a pivotal player in India's triumphs at the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011, Sreesanth also shared how Dhoni had faith in his abilities. He recounted an instance when the captain expressed his belief that Sreesanth possessed the potential to reach remarkable heights in the sport of cricket.

“The one captain, the one friend who made me understand that my potential could have taken me high, but you could not understand your own potential,” Sreesanth added.

Sreesanth also reminisced about a remarkable moment when he took the wicket of Matthew Hayden during the 2007 T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia. This wicket came at a crucial time, as India had 189 runs to defend.

The towering Australian faced Sreesanth, who bowled him out cleanly, sending his stump flying. Sreesanth then celebrated by slapping the pitch three times, creating one of the most memorable images of the tournament.

In an interview with Cheeky Singles on JioHotstar, Sreesanth mentioned that his celebration was inspired by professional wrestling.

“Many people do not know why I did that celebration. Matthew Hayden was a tall man and I had bowled him clean. That is why that celebration was straight out of wrestling, where the referee hits the floor thrice before declaring you out,” he explained.

Also read| 'Retirement lelu?': Rohit Sharma’s hilarious reply to Rishabh Pant from Champions Trophy Final goes viral - Watch