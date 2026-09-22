'Thodi der ke liye sushi muh mein tha': India’s 2-run win over Japan leaves internet ROFL

In the first-ever T20I game between India and Japan, the Shreyas Iyer-led side defeated the host by 2 runs in a 5-over thriller. Soon after the game, the one-off T20I became a meme fodder for social media users. Check out some of the hilarious posts on the internet right now.

Team India, led by Shreyas Iyer, survived a scare against Japan to hold on to a 2-run win in its first-ever T20I match at Sano International Cricket Ground. The win by the three-time and current T20I champions over a side that is ranked 41st in the Standings, has given social media plenty to talk about with hilarious memes.

For those unversed, the T20I match was reduced to just five overs each after the implementation of the DLS method. After winning the Toss, India elected to bat first and posted just 32/4 in five overs. In reply, Japan managed to tackle India's bowlers and were restricted to 30 after five overs, with a loss of just three wickets.

‘Thodi der ke liye sushi muh mein tha’

Soon after the match concluded in India's favour, netizens were quick enough to roast the World Champions with funny memes. One user on Instagram shared a series of hilarious memes where one reads, ''Thodi der ke liye sushi muh mein tha,'' featuring a picture of skipper Shreyas Iyer and head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Another user shared an old viral clip of a local politician crying on the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, also known as Bapu. Interestingly, in Team India, Axar Patel is often called Bapu.

Bapu saving India from humiliation against Japan pic.twitter.com/Orpyp486gs — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) September 22, 2026

In another viral post, a user slammed India for its recent performance in the T20I format under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy and wrote, ''Ireland ke baad ab Japan bhi hamari maar rha hai. Since Shreyas Iyer came as captain, India started playing like Uganda.''

Ireland ke baad ab Japan bhi hamari maar rha hai



Since Shreyas Iyer came as a Captain, India started playing like Uganda pic.twitter.com/I5IbRvN2D7 — Richard Kettlebourogh Fans (@RichKettle07) September 22, 2026

Check out few other hilarious memes.

- Won T20I series Vs Zimbabwe by 3-0.

- Won T20I series Vs Afghanistan by 3-0.

- Won Historic T20I Match Vs Japan.



THIS IS CAPTAIN SHREYAS IYER'S ERA IN T20I FOR INDIA. pic.twitter.com/CBBK1gpluT — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) September 22, 2026